NEW YORK, Sept 11 The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose in the past two weeks, mirroring a rise in crude oil prices, the nationwide Lundberg survey showed on Sunday.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $3.67 on Sept. 9, up 5.76 cents from two weeks ago, according to the survey of about 2,500 gasoline stations in the United States.

The price of gasoline is up 97.7 cents compared with a year ago, according to the survey.

Drivers in Chicago paid the most at $4.02, while Tucson, Arizona, had the lowest-priced gas at $3.32 a gallon.

"The moderate rise is from slightly higher crude oil prices," said Trilby Lundberg, the survey's editor. "If crude oil prices do not jump from here then gasoline prices will drop."

Employment is the chief determiner of gasoline demand, according to Lundberg. Unemployment in the United States remains high and demand for gasoline is actually shrinking, she said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Maureen Bavdek)