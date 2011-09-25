Sept 25 The average price for a gallon of
gasoline in the United States tumbled 12.23 cents in the past
two weeks and appeared poised to drop even more as crude oil
prices weaken, the nationwide Lundberg survey showed on
Sunday.
The national average price was $3.5446 on Sept. 23, down
from $3.67 two weeks ago, but still well above the year-ago
level of $2.6891 per gallon, according to the Lundberg survey
of 2,500 retail gasoline stations.
Drivers in St. Louis paid the lowest average price of $3.08
per gallon, while San Francisco's prices were the highest among
major cities at $3.90.
The steep decline in the price of crude oil over the past
two weeks has not been fully reflected in retail gasoline
prices, which could fall further if crude oil stays near
current levels.
"I think we could see at least another dime of decline,"
survey editor Trilby Lundberg said.
WTI crude oil futures fell to $79.85 per barrel on the
NYMEX on Friday as worries about the European economy and the
weak employment situation in the United States continued to
affect the market.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York, editing by Maureen
Bavdek)