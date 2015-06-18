ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russian gas giant Gazprom has agreed to build a pipeline to Germany under the Baltic Sea with some of its biggest gas buyers in Europe, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Germany's E.ON and Austria's OMV, Gazprom's spokesman said on Thursday.

The move comes as the Russian gas company, under U.S. sanctions, is trying to find new ways to deliver gas to Europe by passing the conflict-stricken Ukraine.

Gazprom Spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that Gazprom would own 51 percent in the project to build stage 3 and 4 of Nord Stream, with capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year. (Reporting and writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)