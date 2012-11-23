* Fossil fuel-powered stations cannot compete against green subsidies

* Nordic power market faces similar problems

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Nov 23 Germany's successful development of renewable power generation poses a threat to power stations fuelled by gas or coal because of the subsidies green power receives, energy trading and advisory firm CF Partners said on Friday.

While Germany will have to rely on gas and coal-fired plants following its decision to quit nuclear power, renewable subsidies mean such stations are running fewer hours than needed to achieve returns that would justify investment in new plants, London-based CF Partners said.

"Germany has done well in its renewable developments, but the government is now drawing big problems up for the future because every new megawatt (MW) of renewables is subsidised, and this is distorting the market," Roland Vetter, head of research at CF, told Reuters.

Germany's combined installed wind and solar power capacity exceeds 60,000 MW, comparable to France's entire nuclear power plant fleet of 58 reactors.

But because renewable electricity installations are volatile in their output, depending on sunlight and wind conditions, they require conventional power stations to back them up to guarantee supply.

Vetter said that the large amount of subsidised renewable power generation erased the incentive for utilities and investors to build new power stations to provide this backup.

"Because of the subsidies, these renewables are not market price sensitive, and therefore there is no incentive to invest into new fossil powered capacity."

Vetter said that trouble could lie ahead towards the end of this decade, when new backup capacity would be needed to support renewables.

"With power markets being distorted by renewables, no utility will have incentives to build this backup capacity unless they are offered guarantees, for example in the form of capacity payments, which will add further cost for consumers," he said.

"Germans are now paying more for renewable subsidies than they pay for the wholesale electricity price and this will only get worse," he added.

Vetter also said that the rise in non-market-based renewable generation would continue to artificially lower wholesale electricity prices, eroding margins for fossil fuel power stations.

Vetter said that similar problems were also likely to appear in the Nordic power region including Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, where rising renewables adding to the region's vast hydro reserves would pull down wholesale prices and erode fossil fuel station margins.

CF Partners said it was more optimistic about the outlook for revenue margins for British utilities.

"Britain has to retire so much of its ageing nuclear and coal power generation fleet in the coming years that the market will get tight and production margins will be higher," Vetter said.

He also said that the government would likely introduce investor friendly regulation in order to fill the looming supply gap.

"The British government knows that they need a lot of investment, so they can't introduce rules that will scare them off."

The British government is expected to publish an energy market reform bill by the end of the year. It has said that it will support investment in new power capacity, including renewables, nuclear and natural gas.