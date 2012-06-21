(Adds quotes, context)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 The head of the
International Energy Agency on Thursday welcomed the recent
decision by oil export cartel OPEC to leave its output limits
unchanged, saying the decision showed a commitment to meet the
supply needs of consumers.
"Last week there was an OPEC meeting and I was happy about
the outcome because it showed there is still some wish to meet
the demand of customers and this is very important," Maria van
der Hoeven, the IEA's executive director, told a panel
discussion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left
its collective output limit unchanged at 30 million barrels per
day at its meeting in Vienna on June 14, despite a slide in oil
prices below $100 per barrel.
"Markets are better supplied than a few months ago but
prices are still at historic high levels," said van der Hoeven,
whose organisation represents the energy interests of developed
nations.
"We can't be complacent about the situation as it is,
especially in times of slow economic recovery."
She also welcomed higher production by non-OPEC producers
like Russia, which was also helping to balance supply and
demand.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely)