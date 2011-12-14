SINGAPORE Dec 14 Major oil producers must
follow top exporter Saudi Arabia in increasing output to help
tame high prices that threaten global economic growth, the chief
economist for the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Wednesday.
Oil prices, which at $109 a barrel already pose a "major
risk" to the fragile global economy, could rise further to $150
in coming years if there is no more investment to boost oil
output in the Middle East, said IEA's Fatih Birol.
His comments come ahead of Wednesday's meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, where
ministers are expected to agree to a new collective output
target that legitimises a big increase in supply over the last
six months.
"Saudi Arabia is the central banker of the oil market and
the decision that they will bring more oil to the market is
definitely a good one," Birol said.
"I would like to see the move of Saudi Arabia followed by
other oil producers and, more importantly, more investment needs
to come in the key countries in the region."
Upon arriving in Vienna for the OPEC meeting, Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi confirmed on Monday that the kingdom had
pumped more than 10 million barrels a day in November, its
highest in decades.
Saudi Arabia's output increase was timely, given rising
demand, low global oil inventories and poor output from non-OPEC
producers, Birol said.
High oil prices led the Paris-based IEA to reduce its
forecast of oil demand growth by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd)
next year to 1.26 million bpd in its monthly oil report on
Tuesday.
One of the main drivers of oil prices this year was the loss
of Libyan crude oil production following the uprising against
then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Oil production was ramping back up at a surprisingly rapid
pace, Birol said, and should fully recover to pre-civil war
levels by the end of next year. Analysts say this will likely
prompt Saudi to cut output within the next three months.
"Relatively weak global demand growth coupled with the
gradual recovery in Libyan output and a resumption in Iraqi
output will lead to a Saudi pullback of at least 500,000 bpd by
the end of the Q1 2012," said Greg Priddy, global oil analyst at
Eurasia Group.
Libyan oil exports are set to rise to 290,000 barrels per
day in December from around 227,000 bpd the previous month, the
country's national oil company said last week. Before the war,
Libya was exporting around 1.3 million bpd.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)