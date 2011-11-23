* Renewables provide 19.3 pct of global power generation
* Hydro power still dominates renewable technology
* Wind power growing fastest
* Most growth in OECD, China, India and Brazil
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Nov 23 Renewable energy technology
is becoming increasingly cost competitive and growth rates are
in line to meet levels required of a sustainable energy future,
the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on
Wednesday.
The report also said subsidies in green energy technologies
that were not yet competitive are justified in order to give an
incentive to investing into technologies with clear
environmental and energy security benefits.
The renewable electricity sector has grown rapidly in the
past five years and now provides nearly 20 percent of the
world's power generation, the IEA said during the presentation
of the report titled Deploying Renewables 2011.
The IEA's report disagreed with claims that renewable energy
technologies are only viable through costly subsidies and not
able to produce energy reliably to meet demand.
"A portfolio of renewable energy (RE) technologies is
becoming cost-competitive in an increasingly broad range of
circumstances, in some cases providing investment opportunities
without the need for specific economic support," the IEA said,
and added that "cost reductions in critical technologies, such
as wind and solar, are set to continue."
"The portfolio of RE technologies, which includes
established hydro power, geothermal and bioenergy technologies
is now, therefore, cost-competitive in an increasingly broad
range of circumstances, providing investment opportunities
without the need for specific economic support."
But the IEA also defended subsidies in renewable energy
technology as a necessary means to create a clean and
independent energy supply system.
In the past, the IEA has been criticised by environmental
groups for underplaying the role of renewable energy
technologies in favour of nuclear and
fossil-fuels.
"Where technologies are not yet competitive, economic
support for a limited amount of time may be justified by the
need to attach a price signal to the environmental and energy
security benefits of RE deployment," the report said.
The majority of renewable energy growth is taking place in
OECD countries and in major emerging markets like China, India
and Brazil.
The report said "the OECD was the only region where the
deployment of less mature technologies (such as solar PV,
offshore wind) reached a significant scale, with capacities in
the order of GWs."
Most OECD countries have large-scale subsidies in place in
order to develop renewable energy technologies.
RAPID GROWTH
The IEA the renewable energy sector had grown by nearly 18
percent between 2005 and 2009, and this growth was evidence it
could deliver the intended policy benefits of improved energy
security, greenhouse gas reductions and other environmental
benefits, as well as economic development opportunities.
"Each of the sectors has been growing strongly, at rates
broadly in line with those required to meet the levels required
in IEA projections of a sustainable energy future."
Of all renewable energy technologies, the report said hydro
power remained the major source of renewable electricity, at 84
percent of renewable generation, which corresponded to about 16
percent of total generation in 2009.
Other renewable electricity technologies have grown by
nearly 74 percent between 2005 and 2009, it said.
"Wind has grown most rapidly in absolute terms and has
overtaken bioenergy. Solar has grown at a growth rate of 50.2
percent (CAGR), and installed capacity reached about 40 gigawatt
(GW) by the end of 2010," the report said.
(Editing by James Jukwey)