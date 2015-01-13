DUBAI Jan 13 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that countries behind the fall in global oil prices would regret their decision and warned that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait would suffer alongside Iran from the price drop.

"Those that have planned to decrease the prices against other countries, will regret this decision," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television. "If Iran suffers from the drop in oil prices, know that other oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will suffer more than Iran," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Moghtader, Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by Yara Bayoumy)