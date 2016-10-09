BEIRUT Oct 9 Royal Dutch Shell signed a
preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran's
National Petrochemical Company on Sunday for cooperation in the
petrochemical industry, the Iranian oil ministry's news agency
SHANA reported.
Hans Nijkamp, the head of the department for Iran affairs at
Royal Dutch Shell, said the signing of the MOU came after months
of negotiations between the two companies, according to SHANA.
"We believe that we can have joint projects in the
petrochemical field with the National Petrochemical Company," he
said.
Marzieh Shahdaei, Iran's deputy oil minister and CEO of
National Petrochemical Company, said that Iran plans to expand
its petrochemical output from the current level of 60 million
tons to 160 million tons by 2025, according to SHANA.
Amir-Hossein Zamaninia, a fellow Iranian deputy oil
minister, expressed optimism that petrochemical projects between
the two companies would be launched soon.
"With the wisdom that we see in the people working in our
country's petrochemical industry, without a doubt the projects
of this company will be executed sooner than oil and gas
projects," he said, according to SHANA.
