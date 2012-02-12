FAW, Iraq Feb 12 Iraq opened a new Gulf
crude export outlet in the southern oil hub of Basra on Sunday,
clearing the way for Baghdad to increase exports by around
200,000 barrels per day from next month once crude begins
loading.
Loading at the Single Point Mooring outlet for tankers in
the Gulf, part of Iraq's large-scale export facility expansion
plan, has already been delayed several times by bad weather and
technical hitches.
Water will be pumped through the terminal for testing to
allow crude to start flowing in a week to 10 days, the head of
state-run South Oil Company, Dhiya Jaffar, said at an opening
ceremony.
If the project goes according to plan, exports from Iraq's
southern oilfields will rise to 1.9 million bpd by March and
bring Iraq's total shipments to 2.3 million bpd, the highest
level since the 2003 invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Aref Mohammed in Basra
Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alistair Lyon)