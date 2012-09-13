* Kurdistan, Baghdad agree on oil exports, payments
* Oil law to resolve feud still unresolved
* Kurdistan edging ahead with national energy policy
By Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD, Sept 13 Iraq's central government and
the country's autonomous Kurdistan agreed to end an oil payment
dispute after Kurdistan pledged to continue exports and Baghdad
said it would pay foreign companies working there, a senior
Iraqi official said on Thursday.
The decision resolves part of a broader feud between Baghdad
and Kurdistan about control over oil and territory that has
involved major companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron
and Total.
Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish, a Kurd who is
part of the central government negotiating team, said Kurdistan
would keep pumping its share of national oil exports, and
Baghdad would pay foreign companies in the Kurdish region.
"The two delegations agreed to resolve all disagreements and
pay the foreign oil companies working in Kurdistan based on the
budget law," Shawish's office said in a statement.
"The two sides agreed to continuing oil exports from the
region through the Iraqi oil pipeline and to work to increase
production to 200,000 barrels per day as a first stage."
Current shipments from the Kurdistan region as part of
national oil exports are around 120,000 bpd, though Baghdad says
the agreed amount should be 175,000 bpd. The statement gave no
details on when the increase to 200,000 bpd would occur.
Kurdistan in April halted shipments of its oil in protest
over what it said were payments due from the central government
to companies in the Kurdish region. It restarted shipments
later, but said it would cut them off again by Sept. 15 if there
was no agreement on payment.
Baghdad and Kurdistan are still caught in a dispute over
major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron who have agreed
to sign exploration deals with the Kurdistan Regional
Government, contracts the central government says are illegal.
Kurdistan, autonomous with its own regional authority and
armed forces since 1991, gets central government funding and
uses national pipelines to ship its oil. Baghdad says only the
central government has the right to ship oil and gas produced in
the country.
The Kurdish region has been looking for more energy
autonomy. Already Kurdistan is shipping liquid fuel bi-products
to Turkey in exchange for diesel and kerosene for the region's
power plants.
A draft national oil law that aims to resolve the disputes
over crude has been caught in political infighting for years,
though both Baghdad and Kurdistan say that there is progress on
reaching an agreement on that legislation.