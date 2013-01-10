BAGHDAD Jan 10 Iraq has the right to take legal
action against oil companies exporting crude without dealing
with the central government, including confiscating cargoes and
suing sellers, buyers and transporters, the state-run SOMO oil
company said on Thursday.
A SOMO statement made no reference to any company, but it
was released after Genel Energy said Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region had given permission for the company to deliver
some crude directly by truck to Turkey.
Baghdad says only the central government has authority to
export crude and sign oil deals. But Kurdistan says the
constitution allows it to agree to contracts. It has signed with
oil majors such as Exxon Mobil, angering Iraq officials
who deem the Kurdish agreements unconstitutional.
"The Iraqi Ministry of Oil and SOMO, shall reserve the right
to take all legal actions against any company or entity that
deal with bodies other than SOMO in addition to the confiscation
of cargoes smuggled across borders as well as suing sellers,
purchasers and transporters," it said.
Crude reserves are at the heart of a wider dispute over
territory, oilfields and political autonomy between Baghdad and
the Kurdistan enclave in the country's north, where ethnic Kurds
run their own regional government.
Genel Energy said on Wednesday trucked exports from the
Anglo-Turkish company's Taq Taq oilfield in Kurdistan could
reach 20,000 barrels per day in a few weeks after starting with
relatively small amounts.
The move to truck oil directly to Turkey came after
Kurdistan exports were halted through the Baghdad-controlled
Iraq-Turkey pipeline because of a dispute over central
government payments to oil companies working in Kurdistan.
Baghdad has made one payment to companies, but Iraqi
officials said last month they would not pay oil firms a second
portion because Kurdistan had failed to reach agreed production
under a deal made in September.
The Kurdistan Regional Government is now negotiating for a
pipeline to connect Kurdistan oilfields directly with Turkey,
which would be a major step for the autonomous region to break
its reliance on Baghdad's pipeline for export of its crude.