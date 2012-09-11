BASRA, Iraq, Sept 11 Iraq's oil production from its southern oilfields is at 2.5 million barrels per day as the country edges closer to becoming the world's biggest source of new supplies over the next few years, a senior Iraqi oil official said.

Iraq's biggest field Rumaila, operated by BP, is currently producing 1.35 million bpd while Zubair oilfield, run by Italy's ENI, is producing 270,000 bpd, Dhiya Jaffar, head of the state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters on Tuesday.