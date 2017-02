BAGHDAD Dec 13 Oil major BP is close to reaching a deal with Iraq to cut the final production target for the supergiant Rumaila oilfield to between 1.8-2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), oil ministry and oil industry sources said.

Officials from BP, Iraq's state-run South Oil Co. (SOC) and the country's oil ministry have been in talks for the past four months, studying BP proposals to lower the 2.85 million bpd target they agreed in 2009, the sources said.