BAGHDAD Aug 13 Iraqi authorities have warned
France's Total that it must freeze its energy deal
with Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region or sell its stake in the
Halfaya oilfield, a government official said on Monday.
Total last month followed U.S. oil majors Exxon and
Chevron in ignoring Baghdad's warnings about possible
punitive action and signing contracts with the country's
Kurdistan region.
Iraq's central government says the deals are illegal.
"Iraq has officially asked Total to freeze or cancel its
contract with the Kurdish region and respect Iraqi law or sell
its stake in Halfaya oilfield," Faisal Abdullah, a spokesman for
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said.
"We have made it clear to Total they have only two choices,"
he said. "There is no third option."
He did not specify any deadline for Total to comply with
Baghdad's request.
The petroleum deals are worsening already tense ties between
Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan, autonomous since 1991, in their
long-running dispute over land and oil rights.
Total in July said it had bought a 35 percent stake in two
exploration blocks in Kurdistan, drawing warnings from Iraqi
authorities that it would be blacklisted for violating Iraqi
national law.
The French company, which has an 18.75 percent stake in the
Halfaya oilfield operated by a consortium with PetroChina
, Petronas and Iraq's state-owned
South Oil Company, had earlier this year stated its interest in
Kurdistan. Total had said deals with the central government were
less attractive.
Baghdad says it has the exclusive right to decide on oil
policy, and Kurdistan must seek approval for any agreements with
foreign oil companies. But Kurdistan says it can set its own
policy for oilfields within its region.