ALGIERS Feb 7 Algeria has the capacity to supply more gas to Italy to off-set disruption to supplies from Russia caused by cold weather, but Italy has not yet asked it to do that, an official with Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

"We have not received any request from Italy, but we are flexible," Amina Hamdi, vice-president in charge of marketing at Sonatrach, told reporters when asked whether Algeria would increase gas exports to Italy. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)