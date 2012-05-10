ROME May 10 The decree to get oil and gas group
Eni to sell its 6.5 billion euro stake in gas grid
company Snam will be published soon, Italy's Industry
Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.
The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset,
was expected to introduce a decree on how state-controlled Eni
should sell its 52.5 percent stake in the regulated gas operator
before the end of May.
"It is a listed company. When he have all the details, we
will publish them," he said, adding that the decree would be
coming soon.
