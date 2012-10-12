TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co has signed a contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar for 15 years from 2013 to ensure a stable electricity supply, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Chubu Electric, whose reliance on gas-fired power plants is among the highest in Japan's power utilities, said it will buy 1 million tonnes per year of Qatari LNG between 2013 and 2017 and 700,000 tonnes per year between 2018 and 2028. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ken Wills)