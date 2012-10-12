UPDATE 2-Samsung chief questioned behind closed doors in arrest warrant hearing
* Scandal has engulfed President Park Geun-hye (Add Lee's arrival at court, background, paragraphs 1-2, 6, 8, 11, 15-16)
TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co has signed a contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar for 15 years from 2013 to ensure a stable electricity supply, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Chubu Electric, whose reliance on gas-fired power plants is among the highest in Japan's power utilities, said it will buy 1 million tonnes per year of Qatari LNG between 2013 and 2017 and 700,000 tonnes per year between 2018 and 2028. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Scandal has engulfed President Park Geun-hye (Add Lee's arrival at court, background, paragraphs 1-2, 6, 8, 11, 15-16)
LIMA, Feb 15 Peru refiled its request for U.S. authorities to detain and extradite fugitive ex-president Alejandro Toledo on Wednesday, as two other former leaders of the Andean nation vowed to cooperate with a fast-growing graft inquiry.
SEATTLE/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co handily defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as almost three-quarters of workers at the plant who voted rejected union representation.