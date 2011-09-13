* Reactor restarts seen after safety affirmed, local
communities agree
* View in line with new PM Noda, who sees continued nuclear
role
* Edano stopped short of urging eventual closure of all
nuclear plants
* Japan must reach domestic consensus before joining TPP
talks
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's new trade minister said
he expects nuclear reactors idled for routine maintenance to
restart once safety is confirmed and local communities give
their approval, reflecting Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's view
that nuclear power will play a continued role in the country's
energy mix.
Yukio Edano made no further comment on the likely timing for
reactor restarts, which have been delayed by public concerns
about nuclear safety in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi
radiation crisis, threatening power shortages as more reactors
go offline for inspections and maintenance.
Edano also told a news conference on Tuesday that safety
checks should be done thoroughly and in a way that is easy for
local residents to understand.
Edano served as chief cabinet secretary under previous Prime
Minister Naoto Kan, who had taken a hard line toward nuclear
power and called for more ambitious efforts to boost renewable
energy.
The March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered the
Fukushima crisis, spurred the government to require utilities to
carry out two-stage stress tests to gauge the resilience of
nuclear plants to a massive earthquake or other unforeseen
events.
"I think one purpose of conducting the stress tests is to
make checks transparent and specific, and to explain the results
in a way that's easy to understand," Edano said.
He said there was no room for politics in determining the
safety of nuclear reactors, but he implied there should be
flexibility in determining whether local residents have given
consent to reactor restarts, calling for "comprehensive
judgments".
Edano said he wanted to avoid mandatory reductions of power
use in the winter, and hoped to achieve this by encouraging
households and offices to conserve power.
At his inaugural news conference as trade minister late on
Monday, Edano said Japan should strive to become a society that
does not depend on nuclear power, although he stopped short of
calling for an eventual closure of all nuclear power plants.
On the U.S.-led talks on the proposed Trans-Pacific
Partnership pact (TPP), Edano said while there was a global push
for progress on the pact, Japan must first reach a consensus
among interested domestic parties before determining whether to
join talks.
Edano replaced Yoshio Hachiro, who resigned after only eight
days as trade minister following gaffes related to the Fukushima
plant. The trade minister also oversees energy policy.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)