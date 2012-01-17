(Fixes second bullet point)

TOKYO, Jan 17 Trade minister Yukio Edano said on Tuesday that officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would visit Japan this month to review how the country's nuclear watchdog assesses stress tests conducted on idled reactors.

Edano told reporters at a regular news conference that the IAEA-led mission, to visit Japan Jan. 23-31, would use test results for Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant as an example in the review.

The government ordered stress tests to overcome public opposition to the restarting of reactors taken offline for regular checks, after the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power's tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant shattered confidence in atomic safety.

A Japanese panel of experts is due to review the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency's (NISA) first report on reactor stress tests, on Kansai Electric's Ohi No.3 and No.4 reactors. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)