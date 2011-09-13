TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said he expected nuclear reactors idled for routine maintenance to be restarted when their safety had been confirmed and approval had been given by local communities.

He made no further comment on the likely timing for reactor restarts, which have been delayed by public concerns about nuclear safety in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi radiation crisis, threatening power shortages as reactors go offline for routine maintenance.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Edano said he wanted to avoid mandatory reductions of power use in the winter, and hoped to achieve this by encouraging households and offices to conserve power.

Edano, a former chief cabinet secretary, replaced Yoshio Hachiro, who resigned after only eight days as trade minister following gaffes related to the Fukushima plant. The trade minister also oversees energy policy. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)