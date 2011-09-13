TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's new trade minister Yukio
Edano said he expected nuclear reactors idled for routine
maintenance to be restarted when their safety had been confirmed
and approval had been given by local communities.
He made no further comment on the likely timing for reactor
restarts, which have been delayed by public concerns about
nuclear safety in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi
radiation crisis, threatening power shortages as reactors go
offline for routine maintenance.
Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Edano said he
wanted to avoid mandatory reductions of power use in the winter,
and hoped to achieve this by encouraging households and offices
to conserve power.
Edano, a former chief cabinet secretary, replaced Yoshio
Hachiro, who resigned after only eight days as trade minister
following gaffes related to the Fukushima plant. The trade
minister also oversees energy policy.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)