TOKYO, March 2 Japanese power demand rose
0.5 percent in February, climbing for the first time since last
year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a
spike in heating demand, a Reuters calcuation of daily averages
from grid data showed.
Power demand has slumped since Fukushima nuclear crisis was
triggered last March, as supply disruptions battered the
economy.
But while the economy is now on the mend, power demand is
still very much capped after most reactors went offline amid
public safety concerns and as utilities call on businesses and
consumers to conserve electricity.
Only two of Japan's 54 reactors are operating. Among the
nation's utilities, nuclear-reliant Kansai Electric Power Co
and Kyushu Electric Power Co are seen as
particuarly hard pressed to meet demand.
Japan is now reviewing its energy policy and reactors shut
for regular maintenance must undergo stress tests and gain
approval from authorities before restarting. Nuclear power had
accounted to about 30 percent of electricity demand before the
crisis.
More closely watched preliminary data for power generation
and fuel usage by Japan's 10 power utilities in February will be
released on March 13 by an industry association. Its January
data showed nationwide power generation fell 5.3 percent from a
year earlier.
The association's data is usually in line with Reuters
calculations.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)