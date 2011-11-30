* Governor wants all 10 reactors in Fukushima decommissioned
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Nov 30 The governor of Fukushima on
Wednesday called on the central government and Tokyo Electric
Power Co (Tepco) to decommission all nuclear reactors
in the Japanese prefecture, as the crisis at the utility's
atomic plant there rumbles on.
Such a move would wipe out more than half of Tepco's nuclear
generation capacity at a time when utilities are trying to
rebuild public faith in atomic power following the leakage of
radioactive materials at the Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered
by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
"We've decided to state clearly in our reconstruction plan
that we will demand the nuclear power operator and the central
government decomission all the reactors in our prefecture,"
Governor Yuhei Sato was quoted by a prefecture official as
saying at a news conference.
Tepco, which supplies Tokyo and surrounding areas, has said
it would decomission the four most damaged reactors at its
Fukushima Daiichi plant. But it has another six reactors in the
prefecture, about 200 km north of Tokyo, which it would like to
keep running once their restarts are approved.
The nuclear operator's direct supervisor is the country's
nuclear watchdog, but it has an agreement with the prefectural
government to consult with it on operating atomic reactors
there.
Tepco, the sole utility that operates nuclear plants in
Fukushima, has set aside 940 billion yen ($12 billion) to
decomission the critical four Fukushima Daiichi reactors, and
such costs could more than double if it is forced to abolish the
remaining six units, with total capacity of 6,284 megawatts.
Higher costs could affect the government's plans to help the
troubled utility to pay compensation for damage from the nuclear
crisis and also raise electricity bills.
The crisis has prompted a review of Japan's energy policy
and raised questions about how government officials and industry
will deal with the prospect of economically painful power
shortages that could stretch into 2012.
($1 = 77.8050 Japanese yen)
