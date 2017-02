TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will rise to around 78 million tonnes in the year to March 2012 from 70 million tonnes the year before, the chairman of the Japan Gas Association said.

Mitsunori Torihara, who also serves as Chairman of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd , made the comment at a regular news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)