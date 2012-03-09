TOKYO, March 9 Northern Japan utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power plant to return to full capacity in about a week.

Hokkaido Electric also said in a statement it had secured a supply surplus of about 800 MW, enough to avoid power shortages in its service area covering the nation's northernmost main island. Japan's utilities have been under pressure to run fossil fuel plants harder than usual in the past few months to meet a fall in nuclear generation amid safety concerns after the Fukushima radiation crisis.

The company has since Feb. 24 curbed output of the Date No.2 unit by about 90 MW due to a problem with a pump that supplies water to a boiler. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)