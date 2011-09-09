TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan will on Friday end mandatory energy curbs in greater Tokyo and the northern areas damaged by the massive March earthquake and tsunami, though the utilities serving these regions called for users to continue being frugal in their power consumption.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the Fukushima crisis, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have prevented local governments from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart any reactors since March, leaving uncertainty over whether power supplies will cover demand at peak times.

The government is lifting a 15 percent curb on large-lot users, imposed since July 1, in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co whose power plants were the most severely hit by the quake.

"We will continue to strive to secure stable supply, but would like to ask our customers for continued conservation within tolerable levels," Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa said in a statement.

Tohoku Electric President Makoto Kaiwa also issued a statement calling for voluntary conservation as the utility expected "tight supply conditions to continue for a while".

Tokyo Electric said in a statement that it was able to cover peak demand this summer of around 9,000-10,000 megawatts (MW), less than about 60,000 MW last summer, when weather was unusually hot.

Japan has 54 reactors, but only 11, with capacity of 9,864 MW, are currently generating electricity, meaning just a fifth of the nation's total nuclear capacity is in use.

Five more reactors, all in western Japan, are scheduled to undergo maintenance by the end of the year, casting a shadow over the supply outlook for the region.

Shikoku Electric Power Co said it would seek to avoid rolling blackouts this winter as its supply could fall short of demand after the last reactor at its sole nuclear plant enters regular maintenance in mid-January.

An estimate by the Institute of Energy Economics for Japan this week showed Japanese utilities as a whole would be able to supply enough power this winter but that their supply could fall short of peak-hour demand by 7.8 percent next summer, when no reactor would be online unless a restart is approved.

Helped by mandatory and voluntary power saving efforts, Japan has avoided large-scale blackouts except for a few days immediately after the quake in March when Tokyo Electric conducted rolling blackouts in a large part of its service area, except for central Tokyo.

But the disaster led the government to require utilities to carry out two-stage stress tests to gauge the resilience of nuclear plants to unexpected events.

The government said utilities are due to submit the results of the first-stage stress tests for at least one of their reactors to the nuclear watchdog by the end of this month, raising hopes of possible restarts before year-end.

But it remains unclear if local governments would give their approval.

Japan's new prime minister has made it clear that he sees nuclear power playing a part in energy supply for decades -- so one of his first challenges is to convince a sceptical public to allow shut reactors to restart.

A lack of clear energy policy and concerns about stable supply of electricity are prompting some companies to shift productions overseas, while utilities are spending more money on procuring fuel to offset lost nuclear power. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)