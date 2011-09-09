* Five more reactors in western Japan to enter maintenance by yr-end

* Supply overall to meet winter demand, seen to fall short next summer

* Dozen of reactors start stress tests, reactor outlook uncertain (Adds more details)

TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan will end mandatory energy curbs on Friday in greater Tokyo and northern areas damaged by the March earthquake and tsunami, though the utilities serving the regions urged users to remain frugal in their power consumption.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the Fukushima crisis, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have prevented local governments from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart any reactors since March, leaving uncertainty over whether power supplies will cover demand at peak times.

On Fridat the government lifted a 15 percent curb on large-lot users, imposed since July 1, in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co , whose power plants were also hit by the disaster.

"We will continue to strive to secure stable supply, but would like to ask our customers for continued conservation within tolerable levels," Toshio Nishizawa, President of Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said in a statement.

Tepco figures showed peak demand this summer was around 50,000 MW, about 9,000-10,000 MW less than last summer, which was unusually hot.

Tohoku Electric President Makoto Kaiwa also issued a statement calling for voluntary conservation as the utility expected "tight supply conditions to continue for a while".'

Tohoku Electric said later it would extend its request for surplus power from Tepco during weekdays until next Friday. It will receive 300 MW a day from Sept. 12-16 to ensure it has enough daytime supply in case of a prolonged heatwave.

Japan has 54 reactors but only 11, with capacity of 9,864 MW, are currently generating electricity, meaning just a fifth of the nation's total nuclear capacity is in use.

Five more reactors, all in western Japan, are scheduled to undergo maintenance by the end of the year, casting a shadow over the supply outlook for the region.

Shikoku Electric Power Co said it would seek to avoid rolling blackouts this winter as its supply could fall short of demand after the last reactor at its sole nuclear plant enters regular maintenance in mid-January.

An estimate by the Institute of Energy Economics for Japan this week showed Japanese utilities as a whole would be able to supply enough power this winter but that their supply could fall short of peak-hour demand by 7.8 percent next summer, when no reactor will be online unless restarts are approved.

Helped by mandatory and voluntary power-saving efforts, Japan has avoided large-scale blackouts except for a few days immediately after the quake in March when Tokyo Electric conducted rolling blackouts in a large part of its service area, except for central Tokyo.

But the disaster led the government to require utilities to carry out two-stage stress tests to gauge the resilience of nuclear plants to unexpected events.

The government said utilities are due to submit the results of the first-stage stress tests for at least one of their reactors to the nuclear watchdog by the end of this month, raising hopes of possible restarts before year-end.

About a dozen reactors have started first-stage stress tests. But it remains unclear if local governments would give their approval.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who took office in late August, has made it clear that he sees nuclear power playing a part in energy supply for decades, so one of his first challenges is to convince a sceptical public to allow reactors to restart.

Lack of a clear energy policy and concerns about stable supply of electricity are prompting some companies to shift production overseas, while utilities are increasing spending on other fuel to offset lost nuclear power. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)