TOKYO, Oct 5 Economics Minister Seiji Maehara
said on Friday nuclear reactors can be restarted if a new
regulator deems them safe, throwing into confusion how the
dozens of units idle since the Fukushima disaster could be used
in future energy plans.
Maehara, whose ministry had led debate in the cabinet on
energy policy, s aid a new law empowered the regulator to endorse
bringing reactors back on line. He said the idle reactors could
be a key source of power generation for now, a notion certain to
anger Japan's growing ranks of opponents of nuclear power.
"If safety is approved, such reactors would be considered as
an important power source," Maehara, who also oversees national
strategy, told a news conference.
"We should rely on nuclear as an energy option for the time
being."
But procedures for going ahead with restarts remain unclear.
The new nuclear watchdog, the Nuclear Regulation Authority
(NRA), said this week it does not hold ultimate responsibility
to authorise reactor restarts and is concerned solely with
safety.
All 50 working commercial reactors in Japan were taken off
line for safety checks following the earthquake and tsunami that
triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in the worst
nuclear accident in a quarter of a century.
Two units were brought back on line after receiving an
endorsement from now defunct regulatory bodies, but the final
decision on restarting them was taken by Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda and three other ministers.
The restart of those reactors at the Ohi station in western
Japan, to fend off possible summer power shortages, galvanised
anti-nuclear protesters, leading to mass demonstrations in Tokyo
and other cities.
Any further restarts would not come until next year. The NRA
has said it will compile a blueprint of new standards to govern
restarts by next March and subject to public discussion.
Noda's cabinet last month took account of anti-nuclear
sentiment in devising a new energy policy that sought to end
reliance on nuclear power by the 2030s by fostering renewable
energy sources and supporting energy conservation.
But powerful industry lobbies have called for a rethink of
policy and within days, ministers a ppeared to waver on the
commitment, saying other factors had to be considered before
moving towards abandoning nuclear power within that time frame.
