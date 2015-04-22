* LNG imports rise 1.5 pct to 89.07 mln T in 2014/15 * 2014/15 thermal coal imports drop 1.1 pct from record peak * 2014/15 crude imports fall 9.6 pct yr/yr to 27-yr low (Recasts, adds table) TOKYO, April 22 Japan imported a record 89.07 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the fiscal year ended March 31, as the shutdown of nuclear reactors since the Fukushima disaster in 2011 forced utilities to burn more fossil fuel to generate power. LNG imports in value terms by the world's top buyer also reached a record-high of 7.78 trillion yen ($65 billion) in 2014/15, helping rack up a trade deficit of 9.13 trillion yen for the world's No.3 economy, though the deficit narrowed from 13.75 trillion yen a year earlier. Japan's customs-cleared imports of thermal coal used in power generation fell 1.1 percent from the previous year's record high to 110.25 million tonnes, preliminary Ministry of Finance data showed. Crude oil imports plunged 9.6 percent to a 27-year low of 3.34 million barrels per day (193.548 million kilolitres) in the past fiscal year, a ministry official said. The drop was not a surprise as the country's oil demand is dwindling due to a shrinking population and the increasing popularity of fuel-efficient motor vehicles. In March, crude imports dropped 15.3 percent from the same month a year earlier to 3.59 million bpd (17.72 million kl). LNG imports were 8.14 million tonnes last month, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 1.9 percent in March to 9.49 million tonnes. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month and the past fiscal year, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. March figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,765,597 -36.5 Crude Oil 17.718 -15.3 730,901 -50.7 Oil Products n/a n/a 160,870 -38.3 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.508 2.7 104,910 -38.0 LNG 8.137 1.2 620,929 -12.3 LPG 1.203 -7.2 76,459 -40.1 Coal 15.391 -7.8 169,378 -12.5 (Thermal Coal) 9.495 1.9 97,087 -3.8 FY2014/15 (April 2014-March 2015) Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 25,118,546 -11.6 Crude Oil 193.548 -9.6 11,858,127 -20.0 Oil products n/a n/a 2,418,697 -10.8 (Mogas/naphtha) 28.504 1.2 1,767,257 -5.3 LNG 89.073 1.5 7,776,710 5.9 LPG 11.673 -2.8 939,979 -16.0 Coal 187.695 -4.0 2,038,376 -13.0 (Thermal Coal) 110.250 -1.1 1,113,748 -7.4 * Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price was $54.72 a barrel in March, against $110.17 a year ago and $49.42 a month earlier. JCC is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports which is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers. In yen terms, JCC was 41,252 yen per kilolitre in March, compared with 70,890 yen a year ago and 36,718 yen in February. ($1 = 119.6900 yen) ($1 = 119.6300 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)