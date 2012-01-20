TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese Trade Minister
Yukio Edano said on Friday he told visiting U.S. officials that
Japan's imports of Iranian crude oil are on the decline, and the
trend will continue.
U.S. Treasury and State Department officials held meetings
with Japanese officials in Tokyo this week to explain a U.S. law
imposing sanctions on countries that trade with Iran as a way to
curb that country's ability to build a nuclear weapon.
Edano said he told them that Japan's purchases of Iranian
crude have fallen 40 percent in the past five years, and the
trend will continue.
He told a news conference that he asked the officials to
consider Japan's situation in a flexible manner, and expects
further talks.
The head of the country's oil industry body said on Thursday
that Japanese buyers are likely to cut Iranian crude purchases
in about three months.
