* JX says problems with secondary units at multiple
refineries
* Slightly increases oil product export outlook
* Refining curbs could continue through March
(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp has cut the amount of crude oil it expects to
refine in February by about 4 percent from an earlier target due
to unspecified problems with secondary units at multiple
refineries.
A spokesman for the country's top oil refiner on Monday said
it was reducing its refining target for the month to 1.07
million barrels per day (4.75 million kilolitres).
He added that the firm was revising up its oil product
export outlook for February by nearly 4 percent to 189,000 bpd
as it would ship fuel oil in addition to middle distillates
because the refinery problems meant it was unable to turn some
product into gasoline.
Industry paper Nenryo Yushi earlier reported that JX was
facing problems at three facilities in eastern Japan: Negishi,
Sendai and Kashima.
Two of the refineries were having problems with their Fluid
Catalytic Cracking (FCC) units, the paper said.
The problems with secondary units occurred sometime in
February and refining curbs could continue through March, the
spokesman added.
The company is set to transfer products from other
refineries and to buy in the market to offset the decline in
refining, he said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)