By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.30 million kilolitres (1.08 million barrels per day) of crude oil in October for domestic consumption, down 3 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5 million kl, down 10 percent from a year before, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales, which would be 110,000 kl lower than its original plan due to a typhoon.

Lower refining plans for October reflect the shutdowns of quake-hit Sendai refinery and another Mizushima refinery that is currently undergoing a turnaround, he said.

"We plan to boost kerosene supplies to above the year-earlier level," Sugimoro told reporters. "Because the Sendai refinery is down, we plan to build up stockpiles (for winter) sooner than usual."

For July-September, the company's estimated crude refining will be 15.72 million kl, down 6 percent from a year ago, he added.

JX also plans to export 400,000 kl of oil products in October, up by 40,000 kl from a year earlier. That compares with September exports of 410,000 kl.

The company imported 80,000 kl of gasoline and middle distillate this month from South Korea, as two of its CDUs were shut.

TURNAROUND

JX also announced it would shut the 120,000 barrels per day No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4 for turnaround.

The company is also considering moving forward the turnaround of the 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan from its original schedule of around February-March 2012, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by a magnitude 9.0 quake in March, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd.

Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for this month:

Demand September

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -5

Kerosene +1

Gas oil -2

A fuel oil -8 C fuel oil (utilities) +19

C fuel oil (other) -10 (Editing by Joseph Radford)