(Company corrects period to Nov from Oct-Mar in 9th paragraph)

* Sees oil demand by utilities to be up 115 pct yr/yr in Oct-March

* May conduct turnaround at Marifu refinery in Nov

* Sees oil exports halving in Nov

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.93 million kilolitres (1.24 million barrels per day) of crude oil in November for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

"If demand turns out to be weaker than expected, we may lower crude runs although we'll make sure we provide enough supplies to the (quake-hit) Tohoku region," said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

The company's October crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.92 million kl, down 10 percent from a year earlier. That is lower than its original plan of 5.30 million kl due to the shutdown of the 30,000 barrels per day fuel oil desulphurisation unit at Kashima refinery following the fire.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

JX sees November oil product exports of 210,000 kl, down 270,000 kl from a year earlier. It exported 440,000 kl of gasoline, middle distillate and fuel oil in October, up 70,000 kl from a year earlier.

The company in October imported 10,000 kl of oil products, compared with no imports a year ago.

JX said it may conduct turnaround on the 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan in November, but no plans have been set.

Reflecting record-low nuclear plant usage following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, utilities have been ramping up oil consumption.

JX expects demand for direct-burn crude and low-sulphur C-type fuel oil used in power generation to be up 115 percent in November from a year earlier, Sugimori said.

The company added that its quake-hit Kashima refinery, northeast of Tokyo, will be ready to resume full production from November, as it announced two months ago.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd.

Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for this month:

Demand October

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -5

Kerosene +20

Gas oil flat

A fuel oil flat C fuel oil (utilities) +177

C fuel oil (other) -10 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)