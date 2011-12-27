* Sees Dec crude refining down 13 pct yr/yr

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Dec 27 Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine three percent less crude in January year-on-year, but more than in December, a month of plant shutdowns, a company executive said on Tuesday.

It will refine 6.38 million kilolitres (1.29 milion barrels per day) of crude oil in January for domestic use, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

The year-on-year decline narrowed from a 13 percent fall in estimated refining volume for December, when JX was affected by longer shutdowns than expected of crude distillation units (CDUs) at its Kashima refinery north of Tokyo and its Mizushima B plant in western Japan.

"These CDUs are back by now. We don't take into account any refinery trouble (for the January figure)," Sugimori said.

"Our estimate is in line with an anticipated downtrend in domestic demand," he said at a news conference, referring to a higher use of fuel-efficient cars undermining sales of gasoline, which account for 30 percent of all products.

The company is sticking to its target of restarting the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, at the end of next March, Sugimori said.

JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, planned to refine 5.6 million kl in December, even lower than an estimate of 5.9 million kl given last month.

In December, the company imported kerosene and diesel oil estimated to total 140,000 kl from South Korea, compared with zero a year earlier, Sugimori said.

The company's exports to Asia of gasoline, middle distillates and fuel oil in December were estimated at 320,00 kl, down 20,000 kl from a year earlier. In January, it expects to export 180,000 kl of gasoline and middle distillates to Asia, down 280,000 kl from a year ago, as recovery in gasoline margins in the regional market was of little help, he said.

IRANIAN CRUDE, POWER UTILITIES

On the possibility of new sanctions on Iran affecting supply from OPEC's second largest producer, Sugimori said it is too early to prepare for that because Japan could be exempted from the sanctions.

"If the worse comes to the worst, this would be a big problem here. We should consider how to buy an alternative to Iranian crude," he said, adding that OPEC's No.1 producer, Saudi Arabia, would be the only producer capable of making up the shortfall.

Looking ahead, a downtrend in oil demand in Japan would be clearer in 2012 than in the past two years, having passed behind one-off factors including the March 11 disaster, which triggered the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Sugimori also said Japan's oil industry would rather import crude and fuel oil for power utilities, instead of refining more crude, if utilities need to burn more next year to cover low nuclear utilisation rate due to post-Fukushima safety concerns.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but did include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

JX Nippon has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 bpd, including the long-halted Sendai refinery in the northeast. In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd.

Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for this month:

Demand December

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -1

Kerosene +4

Gas oil +1

A fuel oil -6 C fuel oil (utilities) +110

C fuel oil (other) -10 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)