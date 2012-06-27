* JX plans to refine 1.22 mln bpd in July

* No refinery maintenance planned this summer (Adds details, comment)

TOKYO, June 27 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 19 percent more crude oil in July for domestic consumption than a year earlier, when two of its refineries remained shut after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The company said it plans to refine 6.02 million kilolitres (1.22 million barrels per day) of crude for domestic use in July, compared with an estimated 5.03 million kl in June.

There is no maintenance scheduled for its refineries in the summer, when gasoline demand usually peaks, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

"We expect (domestic) demand this summer to stay low, with levels probably flat from a year earlier," Sugimori also said at a news conference.

JX plans to export 910,000 kl of oil products in July, mainly gasoline and middle distillates, up 250,000 kl from a year earlier. That compares with June exports of 610,000 kl. JX imported no oil products in June.

Sugimori said margins on oil products are unlikely to improve in the near future given slowing demand in India and China, with that of gasoline among the most affected.

Despite the recent fall in prices of imported gasoline, which makes locally produced gasoline look expensive, imports have been limited mainly due to a lack of infrastructure to receive large-scale shipments, he added.

The June refining volume was up 12 percent from a year earlier. But it was 200,000 kl less than the company's initial plan because it halted secondary units at its Negishi refinery and some crude shipments were delayed due to a typhoon.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China.

Following are JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for June:

Demand June

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -2

Kerosene -3

Gas oil flat

A fuel oil -1

C fuel oil (utilities) +100

C fuel oil (other) -2 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)