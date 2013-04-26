TOKYO, April 26 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Friday that it plans to refine 4.52 million kilolitres of crude in May for domestic consumption, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

JX Nippon's April crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.2 million kl, compared with the 5.28 million kl it forecast a month earlier, the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.