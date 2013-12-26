TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, said on Thursday it plans to refine
2 percent less crude oil in January for domestic consumption
from a year earlier.
The lower runs in the face of sluggish kerosene sales due to
much warmer-than-usual weather in northern Hokkaido island are
offset somewhat by bumper exports, a company spokeswoman said.
JX Nippon's planned crude refining for local market is
estimated at 1.22 million barrels per day, or 5.99 million
kilolitres in January.
Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.27 million bpd, or 6.28 million kl, up 1 percent
from the year-earlier period, compared with the original plan of
1.28 million bpd, or 6.31 million kl, as bad weather delayed the
arrival of crude vessels.
JX, which operates eight refineries in Japan with a total
capacity of 1.61 million bpd, planned no refinery maintenance in
December and January.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Dec 1.27 mln +1
Jan 1.22 mln -2
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Dec 3.21 mln +104
Jan 4.09 mln +282
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Dec 1.26 mln n/a
Jan n/a n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -2
Kerosene -14
Gas oil +1
A fuel oil -3
C fuel oil (utilities) -11
C fuel oil (other) -15