BRIEF-Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million
* revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements
TOKYO Jan 16 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it has cut its plans for crude refining for domestic consumption by another 50,000 barrels per day due to weak kerosene sales in spite of chilly weather.
The oil refiner has revised its planned crude refining for the domestic market to 1.13 million barrels per day (5.59 million kilolitres), which is down 8 percent from a year ago, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a media report.
The company last week cut its refining plan by 40,000 bpd from an initial plan of 1.22 million bpd.
* New Look Vision Group Inc announces record revenues and net earnings for 2016 and its quarterly dividend
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks declined on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's fall against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer future rate hikes than many expected and by Fast Retailing Co's tumble on a media report.