TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's JX Holdings plans
to refine 1.25 million barrels per day, or 5.57 million
kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption,
down 5 percent from the previous year, the country's top refiner
said on Wednesday.
Its January crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent on the year, and
in line with an earlier plan due to milder winter weather than
last year, company officials said.
"The temperatures were warmer than a year ago, especially in
the north, hurting kerosene sales," the company's senior vice
president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.
JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Jan 1.13 mln -8
Feb 1.25 mln -5
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Jan 4.59 mln +329
Feb 2.52 mln +135
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Jan 0.31 mln -83
Feb n/a n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -1
Kerosene -6
Gas oil +4
A fuel oil -3
C fuel oil (utilities) -7
C fuel oil (other) -10