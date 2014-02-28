(Adds details, tables) TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine about 1.11 million barrels per day (bpd), or 5.49 million kilolitres, of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier. The company's February crude refining for domestic use was estimated at 1.20 million bpd, down 9 percent from a year earlier and lower than its earlier plan of 1.25 million bpd. Kerosene demand this month was estimated to have dropped 1 percent from a year ago. But sales were stronger than expected helped by the cooler weather from mid-February and massive snowfall that hit major metropolitan areas around Tokyo, the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi said. JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. The company also plans to shut the 95,200-bpd No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Mizushima-B refinery from March 21 to May 23 for seasonal maintenance. It also extended the seasonal maintenance period at the 127,000-bpd No.4 CDU at its Marifu refinery by one day to March 27. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Feb 1.20 mln -9 March 1.11 mln -5 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Feb 3.77 mln +275 March 2.39 mln -5 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Feb 0 n/a March n/a n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -3 Kerosene -1 Gas oil +3 A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) -3 C fuel oil (other) -10 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimor and James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)