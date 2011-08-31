* Sees quake-hit Kashima refinery returning to full capacity in Nov

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Aug 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon said on Wednesday it will make up for lost earthquake-hit output but high fuel stocks meant that overall its production for the home market in September will be nine percent lower year on year.

A company executive said JX Nippon will also keep total refining capacity steady in the October-March period from a year earlier by boosting processing at other plants to make up the quake-hit Sendai refinery.

Crude distillation units (CDUs) at its Mizushima, Marifu and Negishi plants are due to enter regular maintenance during the period.

JX Nippon Oil and Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , said last month said it would resume refining operations at the 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sendai refinery at the end of March 2012.

Sendai is the only refinery in the devastated Tohoku region in northern Japan and one of two refineries still shut since the March quake and tsunami.

"Despite the loss of the Sendai refinery until the end of March, we're tuning up the other plants and logistics to secure stable supply for the winter, when kerosene demand usually peaks," Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales, said at a news conference.

Japan's total oil product sales in July fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, still reeling from economic disruption caused by the March disaster, government data showed on Wednesday.

But oil demand in the world's third-biggest oil consumer could turn positive in the coming months as government curbs on power consumption in the summer peak demand period come to an end, and manufacturers including the auto sector gradually return to normal production.

MAINTENANCE WORKS

JX also said it expects another quake-hit refinery, Kashima, to return to full production capacity from around November, from its current run rate of about 70 percent.

The company plans to complete repair work on the loading and shipping facilities at the pier of the 252,500 bpd Kashima refinery, north of Tokyo, by the end of October.

In September, JX plans to refine 5.11 million kilolitres (1.07 million barrels per day), down 480,000 kl from a year earlier, Sugimori said, as oil companies have piled up inventories in particular of gasoline, gas oil and A-fuel oil.

JX also plans to export oil products of 450,000 kl in September, down by 220,000 kl from a year earlier. In August, its total crude processing was estimated at 5.82 million kl, down 90,000 kl from its initial plan.

The company's fire-hit 60,000 barrels per day No.3 vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery is set to restart on Wednesday after repairs are complete.

The 150,000 bpd No.3 CDU at the refinery is then to enter a planned maintenance on Sept. 11 for about one month.

Similar maintenance works are due over the six months to next March on the sole 127,000 bpd CDU at the Marifu refinery in western Japan and one of the two CDUs at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery, south of Tokyo, Sugimori added.

JX has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 bpd. In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd.

Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for August:

Demand August

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -4

Kerosene -16

Gas oil +1

A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) +23

C fuel oil (other) -10

Following is a table of the company's oil product exports outlook. Oil exports Sept August

Year kl kl

2011 450,000 440,000

2010 670,000 660,000

Oil imports Sept August

Year kl kl

2011 n/a 80,000 (gasoline from South Korea)

2010 0

(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)