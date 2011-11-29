* Mizushima B No.2 CDU shut, Marifu CDU to shut on Wed

* JX expects little impact from sanctions against Iran

* Says fall in product margins also curbing refining (Adds details)

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 8 percent less crude oil for domestic consumption in December than a year earlier as it plans to shut its Marifu refinery, in addition to another one shut since the March earthquake and tsunami.

A fall in its refining plan to 5.90 million kilolitres (1.2 million barrels per day) follows an 11 percent drop in Novemberfrom a year earlier to 5.38 million kl, after problems at secondary units at Marifu and three other refineries in Oita, Mizushima and Negishi curbed refining volumes.

The problems at the Oita and Negishi plants have been resolved but operation of the 100,000 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima B refinery in western Japan has been suspended since Nov. 26.

Repair work at the Mizushima B refinery is expected to take a week or two. Work on the sole 127,000 bpd CDU at its Marifu refinery, also in western Japan, will take less time than at Mizushima B refinery, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, had initially planned to refine 5.93 million kl in November.

The recent fall in product margins in Asia after a drop in naphtha prices has given the company little incentive to refine more crude oil, Sugimori said.

"That means worsening export conditions and encourages us to refine less (in the coming months)," Sugimori said at a regular news conference. He declined to elaborate further on its refining plans for January and beyond.

"We have to watch the current situation for a while longer and reflect it in our original plans for the January-March period," he said.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

JX Nippon sees December oil product exports of 210,000 kl, down 130,000 kl from a year earlier. It exported 260,000 kl of gasoline, middle distillate and fuel oil in November, down 220,000 kl from a year ago, Sugimori said.

The company may have to import oil products in December, he said. It has imported none in November.

JX Nippon has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 bpd, but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd.

Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for this month:

Demand November

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline -7

Kerosene -18

Gas oil -1

A fuel oil -10 C fuel oil (utilities) +140

C fuel oil (other) -10 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)