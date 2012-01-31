* Planned maintenance on Marifu on Feb 4-March 9

* Feb refining would be higher if Sendai included (Adds details)

TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.25 million kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 8 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

JX's January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 6.24 million kl, down 5 percent from the year-earlier period, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That is lower than its original plan of 6.38 million kl in January.

February's year-on-year decline comes as the company plans to conduct planned maintenance at the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery from Feb. 4 to March 9.

The February refining volume would be higher if volume to be processed at its quake-hit 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery is included, but details were not immediately available.

The company said earlier in the day that the Sendai plant, heavily damaged by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami last March, may return to full operations in February.

When adjusted for a leap year this year, the February refining volume of 5.25 mln kl would be down 11 percent year-on-year, Sugimori said at a regular news conference.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

JX, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 bpd. In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, additional reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)