TOKYO May 30 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres, or 1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil in June for domestic consumption, up 16 percent on the year due to lengthy plant shutdowns after last year's devastating earthquake, a company executive said on Wednesday.

May crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.74 million kl, up 5 percent, or 230,000 kl, from a year ago, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That was below the firm's target of 4.87 million kl, due to an unplanned refinery shutdown at its Kashima crude unit.

JX plans to export 560,000 kl of oil products in June, up 160,000 kl from a year earlier. That compares with May exports of 570,000 kl. JX imported no oil products in May.

The company, which has been conducting scheduled maintenance on its 136,000 bpd Oita refinery from May 15 to June 13, has no other refinery maintenance plans in May or June.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China.

Here is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's nationwide oil product sales for May:

Demand May

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline +1

Kerosene -16

Gas oil +10

A fuel oil +3 C fuel oil (utilities) +100

