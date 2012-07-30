* JX aims to refine 1.18 mln bpd in Aug, little changed from
July
* Schedule for restart of Mizushima-B refinery uncertain
* JX to reduce oil exports in August due to plant shutdown
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.80 million kilolitres (1.18
million barrels per day) of crude oil in August for domestic
consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company
executive said on Monday.
Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 5.78 million kl, up 14 percent from a year earlier,
said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail
fuel sales.
That was lower than its original plan for July of 6.02
million kl after it indefinitely halted almost all the units at
its 240,200 bpd Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan by July 25
for safety checks following a disclosure that inspection records
had not been properly kept.
There is still no timetable for how long the plant is going
to be shut, but the restart is going to take longer than a month
or two, Sugimori told Reuters after the news briefing.
The company would try to offset the reduced capacity by
increasing output at its other refineries and minimising the
impact to its oil supplies, he said, adding that the company
would also reduce oil product exports in August from July and
import oil products if necessary. (See table below for details.)
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan
with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an
export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China.
Following is a table of the company's plans for crude
refining volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Aug 1.18 mln 2
July 1.17 mln 14
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Aug 5.41 mln 30
July 3.14 mln -6
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Aug n/a n/a
July 0 n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for July:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -2
Kerosene 1
Gas oil 3
A fuel oil -9
C fuel oil (utilities) 30
C fuel oil (other) -2
