* To refine 1.28 mln bpd for domestic demand * To export 1.57 mln bbls in January TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.33 million kilolitres (1.28 million barrels per day) of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 1 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday. Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 6.19 million kl, up 11 percent from the year-ago period but below a prior projection of 6.35 million kl (1.29 million barrels per day), Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president, told reporters. The 150,000 bpd No.4 CDU at Negishi refinery was halted between Dec. 15-17 due to an unplanned shutdown, leading to a lower output this month, he said. The company was having unspecified problems with secondary units at its multiple refineries at a time when kerosene sales have stayed firm, he added. "Temperatures have stayed cooler than the 20-year average, and it's very cold, drawing down (kerosene) stocks," he said. Temperatures have held mostly colder than normal this month throughout the nation and Japan's kerosene demand rose by one-quarter in the week to Dec. 15, calculations based on industry data showed. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery. The company, the wholly-owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. Following is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Jan 1.28 mln -1 Dec 1.26 mln +11 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan 1.57 mln +127 Dec 1.89 mln -6 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan n/a n/a Dec 1.13 mln +200 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for December: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -2 Kerosene 15 Gas oil 3 A fuel oil -6 C fuel oil (utilities) 10 C fuel oil (other) -5