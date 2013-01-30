TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 6.03 million kilolitres (1.35 million barrels per day) of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, up 8 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

JX's January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 6.04 million kl, down 5 percent from the year-earlier period and lower than the 6.33 million kl (1.28 million bpd) it forecast, the company's senior vice president Tsutomu Sugimori told reporters.