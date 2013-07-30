* To refine 1.17 mln bpd in Aug vs 1.23 mln bpd in July
* Plans no refinery turnaround in Aug-Sept
* Sees 5.41 mln bbls oil product exports in Aug
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX
Holdings Inc, plans to refine 1.17 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 6
percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on
Tuesday.
The rise is due to extended shutdowns of its 240,200 bpd
Mizushima-B refinery in August 2012.
JX's crude refining for domestic consumption in July was
estimated at 1.23 million bpd, up 1 percent from the
year-earlier period and slightly higher than the 1.21 million
bpd it planned, the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu
Takahashi, told reporters.
"Gasoline sales were strong in July helped by hotter weather
especially in the first half of the month," he told reporters.
"Gas oil demand is also strong due to reconstruction demand
(following the 2011 massive earthquake)."
The company has no plans for refinery turnaround in August
and September, he added.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, a wholly-owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan, with
total capacity of 1.61 million bpd.
Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
July 1.17 mln +1
Aug 1.23 mln +6
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
July 3.65 mln +12
Aug 5.41 mln +91
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
July 0 n/a
Aug n/a n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales in July:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline +3
Kerosene -9
Gas oil +7
A fuel oil -4
C fuel oil (utilities) -20
C fuel oil (other) -25