* To refine 1.17 mln bpd in Aug vs 1.23 mln bpd in July * Plans no refinery turnaround in Aug-Sept * Sees 5.41 mln bbls oil product exports in Aug TOKYO, July 30 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, plans to refine 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday. The rise is due to extended shutdowns of its 240,200 bpd Mizushima-B refinery in August 2012. JX's crude refining for domestic consumption in July was estimated at 1.23 million bpd, up 1 percent from the year-earlier period and slightly higher than the 1.21 million bpd it planned, the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters. "Gasoline sales were strong in July helped by hotter weather especially in the first half of the month," he told reporters. "Gas oil demand is also strong due to reconstruction demand (following the 2011 massive earthquake)." The company has no plans for refinery turnaround in August and September, he added. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-barrels per day (bpd) refinery. The company, a wholly-owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan, with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % July 1.17 mln +1 Aug 1.23 mln +6 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % July 3.65 mln +12 Aug 5.41 mln +91 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % July 0 n/a Aug n/a n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales in July: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline +3 Kerosene -9 Gas oil +7 A fuel oil -4 C fuel oil (utilities) -20 C fuel oil (other) -25