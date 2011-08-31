(Repeats to attach to corrected alert series)

TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.11 million kilolitres of crude oil in September for domestic consumption, down 9 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , also said it expects its 252,500 barrels per day Kashima refinery, which was hit by the massive March quake, to be able to return to full production from around November from the current run rate of about 70 percent.

JX has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the firm's 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake in March, is not projected to restart until at least spring of 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)