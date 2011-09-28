TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.30 million kilolitres of crude oil in October for domestic consumption, down 3 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.00 million kl, down 10 percent from a year before, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales, which would be lower than its original plan due to the typhoon impact.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by a magnitude 9.0 quake in March, is not projected to restart until at least spring of 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)